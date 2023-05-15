Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

