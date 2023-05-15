Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

