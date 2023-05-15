Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.