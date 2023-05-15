Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

