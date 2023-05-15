Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $192,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

