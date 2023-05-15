Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 345 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

KKR opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

