Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $359.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
