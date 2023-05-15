Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,030 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.