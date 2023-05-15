Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 479 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

