Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 659,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $8,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $739.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $704.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

