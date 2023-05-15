Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 19,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,865. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.81. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

