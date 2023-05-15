ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,776,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 19,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

