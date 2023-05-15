Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

