Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jamf Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 310,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $134,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

