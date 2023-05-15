Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.58 million.

Janus International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 872,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

