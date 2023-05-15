Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $21.87 during trading hours on Monday. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

