Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $212.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.72 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

