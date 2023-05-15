JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners raised its position in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in JD.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JD. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 16,896,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.