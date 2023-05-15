JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JD Health International stock remained flat at $6.86 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

