JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345.63 ($4.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.99) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.08) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 185 ($2.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 173.25 ($2.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($86,309.15). 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

