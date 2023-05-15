Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Diageo (LON:DGE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.78) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.12) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,534.50 ($44.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,616.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,633.71. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 468 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,844. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

