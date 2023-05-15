Jet Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145,112.17 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $145,112.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,431.53 or 0.99992543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0095033 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,721.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.