JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.14. 133,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 818,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $14,961,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 723,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,952.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 155,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

