JMP Securities Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

CTIC stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

