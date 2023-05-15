Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 87 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.43. The stock had a trading volume of 394,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.45 and its 200-day moving average is $503.24. The company has a market cap of $451.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

