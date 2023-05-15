Joseph Group Capital Management Has $447,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $48.53. 37,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,447. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.