Joseph Group Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises approximately 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.86. 52,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,491. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

