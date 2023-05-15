Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,411 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

FTLS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 9,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

