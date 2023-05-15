KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,733. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.22. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,598.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,598.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8,307.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 316,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

