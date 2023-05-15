Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial
In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $143,790. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
KRNY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 161,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,816. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.
Kearny Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.
About Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kearny Financial (KRNY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.