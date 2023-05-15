Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $143,790. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 346,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 177,166 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 161,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,816. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading

