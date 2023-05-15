Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.