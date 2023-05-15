Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Kelly Services Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -300.00%.
Institutional Trading of Kelly Services
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
