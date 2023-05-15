Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 782,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.7 days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $4.77 during midday trading on Monday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.