Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. 159,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,502. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

