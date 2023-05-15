Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

KFRC stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

