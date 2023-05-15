Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $18.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kissei Pharmaceutical (KSPHF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.