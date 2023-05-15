Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $18.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

