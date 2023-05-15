Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.92.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
