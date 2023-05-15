Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $20.19. 1,086,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

