Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.76 million and $2.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

