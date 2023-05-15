Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

