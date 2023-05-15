KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Stock Up 25.0 %

KYNC traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,928,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,763. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

