LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.40% of Spire Global worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 122.05%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $79,536.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,980.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,980.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

