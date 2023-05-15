LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.12% of Bruker worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 78,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

