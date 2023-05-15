LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.55. 33,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,487 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

