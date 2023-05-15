LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 2,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.