Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Lam Research stock traded up $17.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.46. 606,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,520. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.25.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

