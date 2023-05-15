Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,674. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

