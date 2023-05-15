Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

LARK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,914 shares of company stock worth $63,830. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

