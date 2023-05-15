Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,556 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.44% of World Acceptance worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,515 shares of company stock valued at $815,784. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.00. 12,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $150.24. The firm has a market cap of $666.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.27.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

