Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 197,861 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1,307.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,861 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises about 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Capri worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 3.3 %

Capri stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 939,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.