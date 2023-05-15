Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 351,463 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 351,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

